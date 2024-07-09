Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport Valley

Stolen Vehicle Hits Cruiser, Suspect Arrested After Chase

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 8, 2024

At approximately 1:50 PM, Bridgeport ECC received a report of a stolen vehicle near Frank St and Madison Ave. A K9 officer spotted the stolen vehicle, which then collided with the officer’s cruiser, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle fled onto Route 8 Northbound, and the pursuit was called off by Exit 12. Around 3:00 PM, the Derby Police Department apprehended the suspect and recovered the vehicle. The suspect was later arrested on Route 34. No further details are available.

We have the best viewers!

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

