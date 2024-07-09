Stolen Vehicle Hits Cruiser, Suspect Arrested After Chase

At approximately 1:50 PM, Bridgeport ECC received a report of a stolen vehicle near Frank St and Madison Ave. A K9 officer spotted the stolen vehicle, which then collided with the officer’s cruiser, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle fled onto Route 8 Northbound, and the pursuit was called off by Exit 12. Around 3:00 PM, the Derby Police Department apprehended the suspect and recovered the vehicle. The suspect was later arrested on Route 34. No further details are available.

We have the best viewers!