Stratford News: Arrest Made in Drug Operation

The Stratford Police Department’s Narcotics, Vice & Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at 60 Catherine Street after a several months long investigation. The Norwalk Special Services Division, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the DEA Task Force, the Bridgeport Police Task Force and the Bridgeport States Attorney’s Office, all participated and contributed to the successful conclusion of today’s search warrant execution. Several grams of suspected Fentanyl were seized along with approximately $9,079.00 cash. Omar Reid, 31 years of age, is a convicted felon. He has been charged with Illegal Possession of a Narcotics Substance with Intent to Sell. Omar Reid was issued a court date of September 18, 2024 and is being held in lieu of a $100,000.00 bond.

Post navigation