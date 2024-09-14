Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford

Stratford News: Arrest Made in Drug Operation

ByAlex

Sep 13, 2024

The Stratford Police Department’s Narcotics, Vice & Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at 60 Catherine Street after a several months long investigation. The Norwalk Special Services Division, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the DEA Task Force, the Bridgeport Police Task Force and the Bridgeport States Attorney’s Office, all participated and contributed to the successful conclusion of today’s search warrant execution. Several grams of suspected Fentanyl were seized along with approximately $9,079.00 cash. Omar Reid, 31 years of age, is a convicted felon. He has been charged with Illegal Possession of a Narcotics Substance with Intent to Sell. Omar Reid was issued a court date of September 18, 2024 and is being held in lieu of a $100,000.00 bond.

By Alex

Related Post

Stratford

Stratford Library Kids Events in September

Sep 12, 2024 Alex
Stratford

Stratford News: Two Stabbed

Sep 9, 2024 Alex
Stratford

Stratford News: Rollover Crash!

Sep 7, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Trumbull

Route 25 Crash With Ejection

Sep 14, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: Arrest Made in Drug Operation

Sep 13, 2024 Alex
shelton Uncategorized

Shelton Man arrested in connection to Fatal Drug Overdose

Sep 13, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

Sep 13, 2024 Alex