BRIDGEPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE UNIT WARRANT SWEEP

Operation “Assessment Hill 2024”

On November 13, 2024, the Bridgeport Police Department’s (BPD) Domestic Violence Unit, led by Sergeant Jack DeBarros, conducted a warrant sweep designated as operation “Assessment Hill 2024”. The goal of the sweep was to send a message that violence in Bridgeport Connecticut, particularly against family members, will not be tolerated. The Bridgeport Police Department, along with the States Attorney’s Office – Judicial District of Bridgeport, will hold domestic abusers accountable.

Several BPD units participated in this operation to include the Tactical Narcotics Team, the Regional Task Force, the Special Victims Unit, and the Patrol Division. These units addressed multiple outstanding arrest warrants in Bridgeport, Connecticut with a focus on Domestic Violence. Bridgeport Police Detectives Jesse Meade and Adam Roscoe conducted a great deal of planning and research to make this operation a success. Within 6 hours, 21 suspects were taken into custody with a total of 23 arrest warrants served. This an on-going detail for the next 24-hours and additional arrests are expected.

UPDATE: Two additional suspects from Operation Assessment Hill turned themselves into Bridgeport Police this morning bringing the total number of suspects apprehended to 23 and total warrants served to 25.

The following is the breakdown of the subjects arrested with charges and bonds:

25-year-old Yanet MOYOTL-TLACUATL: Warrant for Assault 3rd and Disorderly Conduct. Bond $2,500.

39-year-old Juan CIRINO: 3 Warrants; #1 Disorderly Conduct, Threatening 2nd and Criminal Mischief 3rd, Bond $5,000. #2 Threatening 2nd, Bond $5,000. #3 Breach of Peace 2nd, 2 Counts Threatening 2nd, Bond $5,000.

41-year-old Carlos MUNOZ-VAZQUEZ: Warrant for Assault 3rd and Disorderly Conduct. Bond $2,500.

40-year-old Doncarlos BRADY: Warrant for Reckless Endangerment 2nd, Larceny 6th and Disorderly Conduct. Bond $6500.

27-year-old Christian CABREJA: Warrant for Risk of Injury to Child, Reckless Endangerment 2nd and Breach of Peace 2nd. Bond $5,000.

28-year-old Mario GARCIA-MARTINEZ: Warrant for Risk of Injury to Child, Assault 3rd, Disorderly Conduct and Reckless Endangerment 2nd. Bond $5,000.

37-year-old Hugo LOPEZ-MARIA: Warrant for Assault 3rd, Disorderly Conduct, Threatening 2nd and Reckless Endangerment 2nd. Bond $12,000

46-year-old Keith JOHNSON: Warrant for Criminal Violation of Restraining Order. Bond $5,000.

26-year-old Timothy (Tymithy) JENKINS: Warrant for Assault 3rd, Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Mischief 3rd. Bond $2500.

27-year-old Jesus CORDERO: Warrant for 2 Counts Risk of Injury to Child, 4 Counts Assault 3rd, 4 Counts Reckless Endangerment 2nd and 1 Count of Criminal Mischief 3rd. Bond $10,000.

41-year-old Bella HENRIQUEZ: Warrant for Assault 3rd and Disorderly Conduct. Bond $3,000.

31-year-old Marvin MARTIN: Warrant for Violation of Protective Order, Threatening 2nd, Criminal Mischief 3rd and Disorderly Conduct. Bond $10,000.

19-year-old Nelson TRACY: Warrant for Unlawful Restraint 2nd and Disorderly Conduct. Bond $25,000.

48-year-old Francisco PAULINO: Warrant for Assault 3rd, Unlawful Restraint 2nd, Reckless Endangerment 2nd and Disorderly Conduct. Bond $25,000.

34-year-old Angel PACHECO: Warrant for Assault 3rd, Reckless Endangerment 2nd and Disorderly Conduct. Bond $5,000.

20-year-old Efrain JOHNSON: Warrant for Reckless Endangerment 2nd and Breach of Peace 2nd. Bond $5,000.

42-year-old Adrian CLACK: Warrant for Burglary 2nd, Unlawful Restraint 1st and Reckless Endangerment 1st. Bond $50,000.

52-year-old George MULLIGAN: Warrant for Criminal Trespass 1st. Bond $5,000.

32-year-old Laureano HERNANDEZ: Warrant for Assault 3rd. Bond $10,000

36-year-old Joseph DREHER: Warrant for Assault 3rd and Reckless Endangerment 2nd. Bond $2,500.

40-year-old Justin COGDELL: Warrant for Violation of Standing Criminal Protective Order, Criminal Mischief 3rd and Disorderly Conduct. Bond $20,000.

44-year-old Anthony Morales: Charged with Risk of Injury to a Child, Strangulation / Suffocate in the 3rd Degree, Assault in the 3rd Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the second Degree, and Disorderly Conduct. Bond is set at $50,000.

45-year-old Saengphraath Inthisorn: Charged with Assault in the 3rd Degree. Bond is set at $2,000.

The Bridgeport Police Department encourages victims of domestic violence (DV) to seek assistance by contacting supporting agencies such as the Center for Family Justice (CFJ). This non-profit agency provides guidance, assistance, and support to help victims of Domestic Violence become survivors. Victims of domestic violence can contact the Center for Family Justice hotline at 203 384-9559. Another service is the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The collation staff is a 24-hour toll-free hotline and can be reached at 1-888-774-2900 (English) or 1-888-831-9200 (Spanish). Both services are free and confidential.