[WASHINGTON, DC] – Today, U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Edward J. Markey (D-MA), and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) called on Amazon to remove listings for pre-owned vehicles with unrepaired safety recalls. In a letter to Andrew R. Jassy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, the Senators raised safety concerns about the company’s new Amazon Autos partnership with Hyundai and Ford dealers, which lists pre-owned vehicles that may have unrepaired safety recalls for sale without adequately warning consumers about a vehicle’s recall status.

“We are extremely troubled by the fact that Amazon is listing vehicles for sale with unrepaired safety recalls. Selling cars with unrepaired safety recalls is extremely dangerous and poses a potentially fatal threat to vehicle drivers, passengers, and others on the road. Amazon’s suggestion to consumers to check a vehicle’s recall status themselves on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) website is simply insufficient. We call on Amazon to remove all vehicle listings with unrepaired safety recalls and to directly display to prospective vehicle buyers a vehicle’s recall status,” the Senators wrote.

The Senators continued, “Amazon does not need to wait for the law to change to prioritize vehicle safety. We call on Amazon to immediately stop listing for sale on Amazon Autos any vehicle with an unrepaired safety recall. In addition, Amazon should make it as easy as possible for people to confirm that the vehicle they are looking at does not have unrepaired recalls. Instead of linking to NHTSA’s website and encouraging people to check the recall status themselves, we urge Amazon to prominently display the status of recalls under the key features it lists for vehicles it is selling.”

On August 4, 2025, Amazon announced that dealers would be able to sell used and certified pre-owned vehicles through Amazon Autos, which was at the time limited to Hyundai vehicles. On November 17, 2025, Amazon announced that certified pre-owned vehicles sold by Ford dealers, which are not exclusively Ford vehicles, would also be for sale on Amazon Autos. In its announcement with Ford, Amazon touted its transparency in the vehicle selling process by highlighting it provides viewers with the service history and condition reports for vehicles. However, Amazon fails to disclose to prospective vehicle buyers that a vehicle may have unrepaired recalls. In fact, Amazon lists for sale—and appears to have facilitated the sale of—vehicles with unrepaired recalls, including urgent fire risks and a potential engine stall while driving.

We have long raised concerns about the dangers of allowing used vehicles with unrepaired safety recalls to be sold. Our legislation, S.2956, the Used Car Safety Recall Repair Act, would prevent dealers from selling used cars with unrepaired safety recalls, a prohibition that already applies to new vehicles.

Amazon does not need to wait for the law to change to prioritize vehicle safety. We call on Amazon to immediately stop listing for sale on Amazon Autos any vehicle with an unrepaired safety recall. In addition, Amazon should make it as easy as possible for people to confirm that the vehicle they are looking at does not have unrepaired recalls. Instead of linking to NHTSA’s website and encouraging people to check the recall status themselves, we urge Amazon to prominently display the status of recalls under the key features it lists for vehicles it is selling.

We look forward to working with Amazon to ensure that the vehicles it lists for sale are safe.

Below is the letter:

Dear Mr. Jassy,

We are extremely troubled by the fact that Amazon is listing vehicles for sale with unrepaired safety recalls. Selling cars with unrepaired safety recalls is extremely dangerous and poses a potentially fatal threat to vehicle drivers, passengers, and others on the road. Amazon’s suggestion to consumers to check a vehicle’s recall status themselves on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) website is simply insufficient. We call on Amazon to remove all vehicle listings with unrepaired safety recalls and to directly display to prospective vehicle buyers a vehicle’s recall status.

On August 4, 2025, Amazon announced that dealers would be able to sell used and certified pre-owned vehicles through Amazon Autos, which was at the time limited to Hyundai vehicles. On November 17, 2025, Amazon announced that certified pre-owned vehicles sold by Ford dealers, which are not exclusively Ford vehicles, would also be for sale on Amazon Autos. In its announcement with Ford, Amazon touted its transparency in the vehicle selling process by highlighting it provides viewers with the service history and condition reports for vehicles. However, Amazon fails to disclose to prospective vehicle buyers that a vehicle may have unrepaired recalls. In fact, Amazon lists for sale—and appears to have facilitated the sale of—vehicles with unrepaired recalls, including urgent fire risks and a potential engine stall while driving.

We have long raised concerns about the dangers of allowing used vehicles with unrepaired safety recalls to be sold. Our legislation, S.2956, the Used Car Safety Recall Repair Act, would prevent dealers from selling used cars with unrepaired safety recalls, a prohibition that already applies to new vehicles.

Amazon does not need to wait for the law to change to prioritize vehicle safety. We call on Amazon to immediately stop listing for sale on Amazon Autos any vehicle with an unrepaired safety recall. In addition, Amazon should make it as easy as possible for people to confirm that the vehicle they are looking at does not have unrepaired recalls. Instead of linking to NHTSA’s website and encouraging people to check the recall status themselves, we urge Amazon to prominently display the status of recalls under the key features it lists for vehicles it is selling.

We look forward to working with Amazon to ensure that the vehicles it lists for sale are safe.