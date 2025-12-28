State News

Holiday DUI Prevention Effort -$25 OFF Uber

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 28, 2025

Tony Hwang joined Connecticut State Police at State Police Barracks G to highlight a statewide holiday impaired-driving prevention initiative aimed at keeping roads safe during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

From Sunday, December 28 through Saturday, January 3, Uber riders across Connecticut can use the promo code CTSAFE25 to receive $25 off a ride anywhere in the state. Officials stressed the program is not an advertisement for Uber, but rather an additional tool to help people avoid getting behind the wheel while impaired.

Sen. Hwang emphasized that impairment isn’t limited to alcohol, noting that drugs — including prescription medications — can also seriously affect a person’s ability to drive safely. With heavier traffic, darker conditions, and increased holiday travel, officials say the risks on the road rise significantly.

Connecticut law enforcement agencies will be stepping up holiday enforcement efforts, including increased patrols, sobriety checkpoints, and dedicated DUI enforcement teams. The focus will be on deterrence, detection, and removing impaired drivers from the roadway.

Officials urged anyone celebrating during the holidays to plan ahead, reminding drivers that with options like CTSAFE25 available, there is one less excuse to drive impaired.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG WINS LAWSUIT TO PROTECT CRITICAL HOMELAND SECURITY FUNDING FROM POLITICALLY MOTIVATED CUTS

Dec 28, 2025 Alex
State News

Lamont, Tong Push Back on Renewed Trump Effort to Halt Revolution Wind Project

Dec 28, 2025 Alex
State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL WILLIAM TONG PUSHES META TO ACT ON MISLEADING AI WEIGHT LOSS ADS

Dec 28, 2025 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG WINS LAWSUIT TO PROTECT CRITICAL HOMELAND SECURITY FUNDING FROM POLITICALLY MOTIVATED CUTS

Dec 28, 2025 Alex
State News

Lamont, Tong Push Back on Renewed Trump Effort to Halt Revolution Wind Project

Dec 28, 2025 Alex
State News

Holiday DUI Prevention Effort -$25 OFF Uber

Dec 28, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL WILLIAM TONG PUSHES META TO ACT ON MISLEADING AI WEIGHT LOSS ADS

Dec 28, 2025 Alex