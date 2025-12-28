Holiday DUI Prevention Effort -$25 OFF Uber

Tony Hwang joined Connecticut State Police at State Police Barracks G to highlight a statewide holiday impaired-driving prevention initiative aimed at keeping roads safe during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

From Sunday, December 28 through Saturday, January 3, Uber riders across Connecticut can use the promo code CTSAFE25 to receive $25 off a ride anywhere in the state. Officials stressed the program is not an advertisement for Uber, but rather an additional tool to help people avoid getting behind the wheel while impaired.

Sen. Hwang emphasized that impairment isn’t limited to alcohol, noting that drugs — including prescription medications — can also seriously affect a person’s ability to drive safely. With heavier traffic, darker conditions, and increased holiday travel, officials say the risks on the road rise significantly.

Connecticut law enforcement agencies will be stepping up holiday enforcement efforts, including increased patrols, sobriety checkpoints, and dedicated DUI enforcement teams. The focus will be on deterrence, detection, and removing impaired drivers from the roadway.

Officials urged anyone celebrating during the holidays to plan ahead, reminding drivers that with options like CTSAFE25 available, there is one less excuse to drive impaired.