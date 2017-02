12:15am–#Bridgeport Connecticut– While firefighters were fighting two cars set on fire on West Parkway firefighters also responded to a trash fire at 1166 Central Avenue. Just after 12:45am police in the area called the fire department for another trash can set on fire across the street at 1167 Central Avenue.

This news report is made possible by: http://www.zeislaw.com/attorneys/james-r-miron/