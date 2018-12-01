Bridgeport News: Grinch Steals Toys From Toys For Tots

#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a break-in to the portable Pods that were located outside the Greater Bridgeport Christian Fellowship with other 800 toys stolen. Pastor Eric Torres, Director for the Toys For Tots said the locks were cut from the Pods that were donated by Connecticut Pods. The remainder of the toys were brought inside. Pastor Torres said the toys were scheduled to be distributed on December 15th but that will probably delay the distribution. Greater Bridgeport Christian Fellowship also gave out hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies at the start of the school year.

If you would like to help contribute please contact Toys For Tots direct toys for tots number is 203-726-3614 and email is toysfortotsbpt@yahoo.com