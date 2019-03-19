Trumbull News: Overnight Theft From Cars Continues.

#Trumbull CT–Trumbull Police continue to investigate several thefts from vehicles that occurred over the weekend while the cars were parked overnight in residential driveways and other instances where cars were stolen from those same areas. On Saturday morning, March 16th, more than a dozen Trumbull residents of the Long Hill area found that their vehicles had been gone through and items stolen during the overnight hours. Most of these vehicles were left unlocked, and a few had the keys left inside. Two vehicles were stolen during this time, but were later recovered in Fairfield. One vehicle was found abandoned, while the other was occupied by three Juveniles and one adult, who were then arrested and charged with the vehicle theft. This recent crime spree has been a recurring pattern that is affecting the entire area. Police believe the suspects, usually teenagers in a stolen vehicle, travel in small groups into secluded neighborhoods during the late night and early morning hours. They stop and exit the vehicle, and prowl around a neighborhood checking for unlocked vehicles, searching for items to steal. When they come across a vehicle with a key left inside, they will often abandon the vehicle they came in and take the newly found one. The Trumbull Police continue to remind all residents to always lock their vehicles and never leave keys or valuables inside. Please report any suspicious activity as soon as possible to the Trumbull Police Department directly at 203-261-3665, or 911.

(Trumbull Police Press Release)

