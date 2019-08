UPDATE: He was located in a garage under a car. Firearm was recovered. Looks like he will need our sponsor!

2019-08-29 @ 2:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are looking for a man with a gun on Carroll and Union Avenue. Police are looking for a 5’9″ black male, blue jeans and gray shirt with a gun in his waistband

