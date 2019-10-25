Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Bomb Threat

Posted on Posted in Bridgeport, Lights and Sirens

2019-10-25@2:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– Today, Terron Jones, spokesperson for the city of Bridgeport sent this e-mail: “Around 1411hrs, BPD received 2 bomb threat calls from a male directed at 2710 Park Ave(Congregation B’NAI Israel).  Bridgeport Police  and Bridgeport Fire have secured the scene and have requested a bomb dog.  All occupants (adults & children) were safely evacuated from the building. Bridgeport Police and Bridgeport Fire will probe and clear the building as a precautionary measure”.  Later, Jones released another email that said “Two Bomb sniffing K-9 units out of Yale New Haven are with the bomb team (Stamford) clearing the building with Bridgeport Police.  ”  It is not known if this is a preliminary or follow up report as Rowena White, the mayor’s spokesperson instructed me to post on Jones’ reports.

 

