Bridgeport Job Opportunities

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport today announced that there are a variety of employment positions to post and fill immediately. Following Mayor Ganim’s announcement of plans to review and reorganize positions citywide, Chief Administrative Officer Hawkins and Labor Relations have identified positions that they are seeking qualified candidates and, in some cases, applicants that hold specialized skills or certifications. Filling these roles with talented experienced individuals is a priority for the city.

The positions that have been identified are noted below and will be posted on the city’s website when they open for applications. https://www.bridgeportct.gov/citycareers

Airport Certification Specialist (starting at $42,913.00): Public Facilities; Airport Division.

(starting at $42,913.00): Public Facilities; Airport Division. Benefits Manager (starting at $90,549.00): Labor Relations; Benefits Administration Division.

(starting at $90,549.00): Labor Relations; Benefits Administration Division. Budget Policy Analyst: Office of Policy and Management.

Office of Policy and Management. Civil Engineer I (starting at $75,021.00): Public Facilities; Engineering Division.

(starting at $75,021.00): Public Facilities; Engineering Division. Director of Public Facilities (starting at $131,706)

(starting at $131,706) Information Services Technology Staff: Various positions will be posted.

Various positions will be posted. OPM Policy Analyst: Office of Policy and Management.

Office of Policy and Management. Public Library Staff: Library Assistant(s) & Librarian(s), various positions to be posted.

Library Assistant(s) & Librarian(s), various positions to be posted. School Crossing Guard ($11.00 – $12.64 per hour): Police Department.

($11.00 – $12.64 per hour): Police Department. Tax Assessor (starting at $116,680.00): Finance Department, provisional position, available for applicants immediately.

The City of Bridgeport provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type specific to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.

