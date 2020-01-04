Bridgeport Christmas Tree Pick Up

Bridgeport, CT – Christmas tree collection will begin on Monday, January 6, 2020. Tree pick-up will begin on resident’s scheduled Recycling Day. City officials request that residents do not put trees outside prior to the designated collection day as they can be buried by snow or blown into streets causing a safety hazard. Every year, the trees that are collected are brought to the city landfill to be repurposed as mulch and used in parks throughout Bridgeport.

CHRISTMAS TREE PICKUP GUIDELINES

Place trees curbside at 6:00 a.m. on Recycling Day. All trees must be free of decorations, lights, and plastic bags. Artificial trees will not be picked up. Trees can also be brought to the City Transfer Station at 475 Asylum Street, Bridgeport.

