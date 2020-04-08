Bridgeport’s RECOMMENDED Curfew

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim issues recommended curfew of 8:00pm for City of Bridgeport. Mayor Ganim has sent the message to Stay Safe at Home in an effort to “double-down” and reinforce the Governor Lamont’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” order. This is a recommended curfew to save lives.

As seen on the State of Connecticut’s website, the Governor’s order is as follows:

Notice Stay informed about coronavirus (COVID-19): Governor Lamont is telling Connecticut residents to “Stay Safe, Stay Home.” All non-essential workers are directed to work from home, and social and recreational gatherings of more than five are prohibited.

This morning and in the days ahead, city residents will receive an Emergency Operations Communications voice message generated via automation system to advise them of the “Stay Home” order. The message is as follows:

A message from Mayor Ganim, City of Bridgeport. Mayor Ganim has ordered Stay Home protocol in the City of Bridgeport as of Wednesday, April 8th. For more information join the Facebook Live at Joe Ganim, or tune into WICC 600 or Radio Cumbre 1450 at 12:30pm today.

Tomorrow, Bridgeport residents can expect to see signage throughout the entire city via yard signs and VMS signs. In addition, the EOC has requested more VMS signage from our Regional coordinator of Emergency Management. Attached is a copy of the yard sign that will be seen throughout the city.

Mayor Ganim and city officials have been in contact with grocery stores and restaurants, most are closed, or closing at or around 8:00pm. Grocers and restaurant owners are receptive to the Stay Home order in the interest of protecting their customers, employees and community. It was discussed and considered that customers and residents may be traveling home from picking up their essentials just after 8:00pm. The City also understands and recognizes that employees of these establishments may have more work to do and will be leaving their job site after the 8:00pm closing time.

All city, state and local officials, community leaders, as well as Bridgeport residents are encouraged to create their own Stay Safe, Stay Home messaging and share this message city-wide in the days ahead on social media and any means possible.

Mayor Ganim will talk with Anne Diamond, President of Bridgeport Hospital and Vince DiBattista, President of Hartford Healthcare- St. Vincent’s Medical Center, on the Facebook Live Virtual Town Hall tomorrow at 12:30pm to share their expert advice with Bridgeport residents.

This curfew is public safety measure and an effort to PROTECT our residents from COVID-19 and to help flatten the curve, minimize residents contracting the coronavirus, and ultimately minimize fatalities. Our healthcare workers at Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent’s are experiencing the surge and saving lives, we NEED to support them by Staying Home.

Visit bridgeportct.gov/coronavirus for COVID-19 updates and information.

Mayor Ganim Virtual Townhalls on Facebook Live at 12:30pm https://www.facebook.com/joeganim/

