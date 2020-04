2020-04-25@1:40PM–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– State police were dispatched to the rest area in Fairfield on I-95 for a large gathering of cars. Radio dispatch said it looks like they putting on a car show. We also were informed earlier about a large gathering of dirt bikes and quads gathering a Bass Pro but there hasn’t been any real disturbance at this time. There was, however, a large gathering of cars on Kossuth Street but there were no updates on this.