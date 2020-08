UPDATE: There were three people shot, one seriously. A large crowd of family members showed up at Bridgeport Hospital which brought out a large police presence.

2020-08-01@8:40pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are reporting that two gunshot victims arrived at Bridgeport Hospital. According to the victims the incident took place on I-95. There does not appear to be any police activity on the traffic cameras at this time.

