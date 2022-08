Tonight’s Vehicle Fire2022-08-04@11:22pm–#Bridgeport CT– Tonight’s vehicle fire is located at Grant and Seaview Avenue. The car is fully engulfed and endangering another car to catch fire. Firefighters going to work!

See ALL our posts, not just what Facebook shows you. Download our FREE app, search Doing It Local at the app store-Apple and Android.

This news report is made possible by:

Visit Interstate’s website at: https://ctbattery.com/