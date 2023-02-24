EMT Kidnapped

#Bridgeport CT–On February 23, 2023, at approximately 1:10 am, a carjacking and abduction occurred on the property of A.M.R. American Medical Response located at 335 Connecticut Avenue, Bridgeport CT.

The victim, a 22-year-old Bridgeport woman, and the suspect, 22-year-old Bradley Doyle of Milford CT, are both A.M.R. employees and were previously involved in a short dating type relationship earlier this year.

This morning a witness observed the victim being forced into her personal vehicle by Doyle, who then took control of her car and fled westbound on Connecticut Avenue towards Seaview Avenue in Bridgeport CT. At that point, the witness called 911 and contacted the Connecticut State Police (C.S.P.). Connecticut State Troopers observed the victim’s vehicle in several towns throughout the State of Connecticut and attempted a felony motor vehicle stop. The suspect disregarded their attempts to stop and continued to flee at a high rate of speed with the victim in the car. Ultimately, Connecticut State Troopers were able to apprehend Doyle in Higganum, CT where they took him into custody and located the victim in good health.

The Connecticut State Police have charged suspect Bradley Doyle with Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Disobeying and Officers Signal, Engaging Police in Pursuit, Failure to Maintain Proper Lane, Interfering with a Police Officer, and Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree. Doyle was given a non-surety bond for these charges and then transferred into Bridgeport Police custody.

The Bridgeport Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant and charged suspect Bradley Doyle with Robbery by Carjacking, Kidnapping in the 1st Degree, Unlawful Restraint in the 1st Degree, Threatening in the 1st degree, and Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree. Bond is set at 1 million dollars. Doyle is currently under police guard at a Connecticut Hospital. Once Doyle is release, he will be processed at the Bridgeport Police Department and arraigned at Bridgeport Superior Court.

I would like to thank the C.S.P. for their diligence in bringing this incident to safe and prompt conclusion.

Anyone with additional information regarding this crime is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Department case officer, Detective Kevin Cronin, at 203-581-5292. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

