Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Pleasure Beach Delayed Opening

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 30, 2023

Bridgeport, CT – Due to Pleasure Beach’s high tick population Mayor Ganim and the Department of Public Facilities announced that Pleasure Beach’s opening weekend will be delayed until July 8, 2023. In a proactive effort to safely open Pleasure Beach, our team has undergone multiple site visits including members from the State of Connecticut specializing in tick population/control, the Connecticut Audubon Society, and outside contractors.

The City of Bridgeport’s efforts to ensure safety for all visitors, along with adverse weather conditions have caused unforeseen delays. We have scheduled multiple tick applications beginning June 30th and continuing once every three weeks thereafter. Once we have completed the first-round tick repellent application the Parks Department will begin the mowing, maintenance, and beach combing throughout the season.

