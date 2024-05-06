Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Kitchen Melissa Ribbon Cutting

ByStephen Krauchick

May 6, 2024

Fairfield residents have a new reason to celebrate with the grand opening of Kitchen Melissa, a unique culinary venture catering to those with dietary restrictions. Located at 1891a Post Road, Kitchen Melissa aims to simplify mealtime for its customers by offering a range of pre-prepared meals and catering services free from gluten, dairy, sugar, and soy.

Melissa’s passion for providing convenient, allergen-conscious meal options was evident as she detailed the offerings of Kitchen Melissa. The establishment provides pre-prepared meals that are fully cooked and conveniently packaged for individual consumption. Additionally, Kitchen Melissa offers catering services tailored to accommodate various dietary needs, including holiday menus designed with the same allergy considerations.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Fairfield

Today’s Vehicle Fire

May 5, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Explosion On The Golf Course

May 4, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield news: MVA Causes Merritt Shutdown by Exit 44Fairfield news:

May 3, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Motorcycle Crash

May 6, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Kitchen Melissa Ribbon Cutting

May 6, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: High CO Levels

May 5, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

May 5, 2024 Stephen Krauchick