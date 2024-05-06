Fairfield News: Kitchen Melissa Ribbon Cutting

Fairfield residents have a new reason to celebrate with the grand opening of Kitchen Melissa, a unique culinary venture catering to those with dietary restrictions. Located at 1891a Post Road, Kitchen Melissa aims to simplify mealtime for its customers by offering a range of pre-prepared meals and catering services free from gluten, dairy, sugar, and soy.

Melissa’s passion for providing convenient, allergen-conscious meal options was evident as she detailed the offerings of Kitchen Melissa. The establishment provides pre-prepared meals that are fully cooked and conveniently packaged for individual consumption. Additionally, Kitchen Melissa offers catering services tailored to accommodate various dietary needs, including holiday menus designed with the same allergy considerations.