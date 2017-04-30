Westport News: Numerous Larceny Charges

#Westport CT–In October of 2016, Westport Officer Ruta Pratt responded to a Weston Road address on a report of a Larceny. The victim of this incident reported she was unable to locate her purse, and her bank advised her of fraudulent activity on her account. Officer Pratt was advised that the victim’s belonging were located in the parking lot of a Pawn Shop in Bridgeport. Officer Pratt followed up with pawn shop and learned that the items located were taken out of the victim’s home, indicating a burglary had taken place. The Officer also followed up with People’s bank in Stamford and learned that the suspect withdrew $300.00 on the victim’s account. The People’s Bank teller recognized the male as Ernest Bailey, a known criminal. Officer Pratt subsequently interviewed Bailey who was in the custody of the Norwalk Police for a different crime. Bailey admitted to conspiring with another individual on the crimes he was going to be charged with. The Officer was able to connect items sold at the pawn shop by Bailey as items taken from thevictim’s home. Officer Pratt submitted a warrant to Norwalk Court for the arrest of Ernest Bailey. On 04/24/17, Westport Detectives responded to Norwalk Court to process Bailey for the charges listed above. He was processed and released back to the custody of the court. A warrant is forthcoming for the second individual involved.

(Westport Police Press Release)