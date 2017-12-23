Bridgeport News: 2 Days Before Christmas City Has 23rd Homicide

9:55am–#Bridgeport CT– #Bridgeport CT–Just before 10am two days before Christmas police received multiple calls for shots fired at Maple and Kossuth Street. Police confirmed that a man was shot outside the Maple Deli and fell through the front door. Police said the man is the city’s 23rd homicide of the year, he was deceased when first responders arrived. Police are interviewing the clerk and owner of the store as well as reviewing surveillance video. One man is the suspected in the shooting. A state police K-9 was brought to the scene but left a short time later, apparently not picking up a scent in the rain.