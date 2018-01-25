Bridgeport News: Man Arrest For Sexual Assault & Impersonating A Cop

Jorge Santiago, 43, of 26 Eighth Street, Derby, Connecticut, was arrested on a warrant constructed. The arrest warrant charged Santiago with Aggravated Sexual Assault in the First Degree 53a-70a, Threatening in the First Degree 53a-61aa and Impersonation of a Police Officer 53a-130a, stemming from a June 13, 2017, incident where Santiago, who was in possession of a police type radio, law enforcement badge and firearm, impersonated himself as Bridgeport Police Officer and sexually assaulted a young lady in the abandoned garage of 55 Park Street. Santiago’s bond was court set at $500,000.00.