Bridgeport News: Attempted Abduction

2:02pm–#Bridgeport CT– There was an attempted abduction in the 400 block of Beechwood Avenue. A seventeen-year-old male told me and police that he did get in a car to help a middle-aged woman locate an address. When he attempted to get out of the car the woman tried holding him back, ripping his shirt and scratching up his chest. Police are looking for an older silver Honda with a white or Hispanic female who spoke with an accent. She was about 45-50 years of age, with white/gray hair, about 170 pounds wearing glasses, a pink blouse and light blue pants. The victim said he didn’t think much about getting in the car because of age. He refused medical treatment.

