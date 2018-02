10:42pm–#Bridgeport News: Police on patrol noticed a woman in a car trying to escape from the passenger door of a moving car on I-95. The police followed the car (no lights or sirens) off exit 26 after calling state police of the incident. The car fled towards Captain’s Cove parking lot where they found the woman laying on the ground. The driver was found a short time later.

