Travel Channel MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM

Barnum Museum Executive Director, Kathleen Maher is featured on Travel Channel’s MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM episode – “Jefferson’s Wine, First High Flyer and Stefania’s Thirteen” – Airing Thursday, March 1st at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT

Join Maher as she chronicles the remarkable story of Miss Major Pauline Cushman, “actress-turned-spy” for the Union Army during the height of the American Civil War. Don’t miss this fascinating episode that reveals the bravery of this extraordinary hero and her willingness to die for the country she loved. After her rescue, P.T. Barnum hired Cushman to tell her tale of mystery and intrigue to thousands of visitors at his American Museum in New York City in 1864.

Host Don Wildman digs into the world’s greatest institutions to unearth extraordinary relics that reveal incredible secrets from the past. Through compelling interviews, rare archival footage and arresting recreations, “Mysteries at the Museum” illuminates the hidden treasures at the heart of history’s most incredible triumphs, sensational crimes and bizarre encounters.