Message From Fairfield First Selectman

We have just completed an update conference call with UI. Here is the update. UI is reporting 1682 homes still without power. UI has 17 Restoration crews at work in our town and one Make Safe crew to help with road clearing. Progress is going slower than expected. Additional crews from Kansas are on the way to help but will not be available until Saturday evening. UI has committed to having a plan for full restoration to us by Saturday morning. We have asked for more Make Safe crews to clear roads of downed wires and more Restoration help. We have told them we need to be ready for school on Monday. We have Public Works teams, Police, and Fire working with UI to clear roads. We also want to thank our State Delegation for helping us get more resources from UI. Until all power is restored, we have warming and charging centers at Fairfield Public Libraries (Sat & Sun from 1pm to 5pm). Showers are available at our Parks & Rec facility on Mill Plain Road (from 7am to 5pm Sat & Sun). Please check for details on town web site www.fairfieldct.org/storm . Please notify UI of power outage or downed wires at 800-722-5584. Please call 911 for any life-threatening emergencies. For all other issues, please call 203-254-4800.