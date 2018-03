1:04pm–UPDATE: State police radio reports say the brakes are locked up and will require a heavy duty tow. Expect delays in the area.

12:59pm UPDATE: Firefighters arriving on scene now reporting no visible flame

12:50pm–#Milford CT– #cttraffic— A gasoline tractor trailer has a brake fire at exit 40. Woodmont Road is closed. The tanker is fully loaded and the driver has run away from the truck. Firefighters on the way.