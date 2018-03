#Norwalk CT–On March 9, 2018 members of the Detective Bureau arrested Jermaine Scott for the murder of Johnny Lezeau. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the Detective Bureau into the murder of Mr. Lezeau, which occurred on July 20, 2017 on Ely Ave. The warrant has been sealed, so no additional information will be released at this time. Arrested: Jermaine Scott, 21 of 91 Woodward Avenue Norwalk Charge: Murder Bond: $1,000,000

(Norwalk Police Press Release)