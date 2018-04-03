Housatonic Community College To Honor Former Student

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (April 3, 2018) The Housatonic Community College Foundation will honor Yusuff Abdu, a former graduate who made scientific history, at the 9th Annual HCC Foundation Gala from 6:00 to 11pm on April 21st in the stunning new Lafayette Atrium, located at the College.

Originally from Nigeria, Abdu came to the U.S. in 2004, graduated from HCC two years later and went on to graduate from the University of Connecticut in 2008. He was accepted into New York University’s DNA Recombinant Technology Biology Master’s Program, where he became a PhD candidate in the Developmental Genetics program at NYU School of Medicine.

There, he discovered a previously uncharacterized form of cell remodeling in the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans primordial germ cells. His seminal work was published and reviewed in scientific journals and has won him many awards including the prestigious Howard Hughes Medical Institute International Student Fellowship.

“Yusuff Abdu is living proof of how HCC is a stepping stone to the future. We provide opportunities for students to mature, determine a career path and become leaders of tomorrow,” said Fiona Hodgson, Executive Director of the HCC Foundation. “Many of our students go on to prestigious four year institutions and graduate schools. People need to realize that expectations have changed, our exceptional education is providing a solid foundation for potential Ph.D.s.”

The gala celebrates the 50th anniversary of Housatonic Community College and honors exceptional individuals in the areas of philanthropic and academic excellence. Abdu will be honored with the Young Alumni Award, recognizing his tremendous achievements in the scientific field, including his rise to a Ph.D. from NYU School of Medicine, his many awards and his seminal work discovering a previously uncharacterized form of cell remodeling.

Tickets are currently on sale. The event will feature a spirited cocktail party with tastings, music, dancing, food, inspiring speakers and exciting student performances. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://housatonic.edu/galaor call 203-332-5156.

The evening will provide important funds for student scholarships, and will provide funds for student advising and academic programs of the College. The gala will take place on the Housatonic Community College campus, located at 900 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport, CT.

The 2018 HCC Award Winners include: The Allison Family Foundation will receive the Friend of The College Award, Robert D. Scinto will receive the Community Service Award, the Distinguished Alumni Award will go to Hon. Judge Eddie Rodriguez Jr. and the Young Alumni Award will be presented to Dr. Yusuff Abdu.