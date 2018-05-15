Bridgeport News: Get Healthy Walk ‘n Talk

#Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport Health & Social Services Department will kick off the annual ‘Get Healthy Walk ‘n Talk’ on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. at Seaside Park. The 6-week community walking series will take place each Saturday morning through June 9th. The group will meet at the beautiful Seaside Park near the horse stables and walk from 9:00 am to 10:30 am.

Director of Health & Social Services Maritza Bond said, “This is a great way to enjoy a social activity while exercising and engaging in health-related conversations. Walking has many health benefits, including reducing the risk factors of health disease so come out bring your friends and meet your local healthcare professionals.

Heart Health and Nutrition Saturday, May 12 9:00-10:30 AM Seaside Park- West Beach Bath House Nutrition and Physical Therapy Saturday, May 19 9:00-10:30 AM Seaside Park- West Beach Bath House Nutrition and Breast Health Saturday, May 26 9:00-10:30 AM Seaside Park- West Beach Bath House Nutrition and Physical Therapy Saturday, June 2 9:00-10:30 AM Seaside Park- West Beach Bath House Nutrition and Physical Therapy Saturday, June 9 9:00-10:30 AM Seaside Park- West Beach Bath House Nutrition, Speech and Language, Medicare Information

Interested participants can register on Eventbrite at:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/get-healthy-walk-n-talk-bridgeport-tickets-42800661932?aff=es2. For