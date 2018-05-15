Bridgeport News: Get Healthy Walk ‘n Talk

#Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport Health & Social Services Department will kick off the annual ‘Get Healthy Walk ‘n Talk’ on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. at Seaside Park. The 6-week community walking series will take place each Saturday morning through June 9th. The group will meet at the beautiful Seaside Park near the horse stables and walk from 9:00 am to 10:30 am.
Director of Health & Social Services Maritza Bond said, “This is a great way to enjoy a social activity while exercising and engaging in health-related conversations. Walking has many health benefits, including reducing the risk factors of health disease so come out bring your friends and meet your local healthcare professionals.
|Heart Health and Nutrition
|Saturday, May 12
9:00-10:30 AM
|Seaside Park- West Beach Bath House
|Nutrition and Physical Therapy
|Saturday, May 19
9:00-10:30 AM
|Seaside Park- West Beach Bath House
|Nutrition and Breast Health
|Saturday, May 26
9:00-10:30 AM
|Seaside Park- West Beach Bath House
|Nutrition and Physical Therapy
|Saturday, June 2
9:00-10:30 AM
|Seaside Park- West Beach Bath House
|Nutrition and Physical Therapy
|Saturday, June 9
9:00-10:30 AM
|Seaside Park- West Beach Bath House
|Nutrition, Speech and Language, Medicare Information
Interested participants can register on Eventbrite at:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/get-healthy-walk-n-talk-bridgeport-tickets-42800661932?aff=es2. For