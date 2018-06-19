Bridgeport Receives Livability Award

#BRIDGEPORT – Mayor Ganim has been awarded the Outstanding Achievement award for the Mayor’s Initiative for Reentry Affairs at the 2018 City Livability Awards Program during The U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 86th Annual Meeting in Boston.

This award recognizes mayoral leadership in developing and implementing programs that improve the quality of life in America’s cities, focusing on the leadership, creativity, and innovation demonstrated by the mayors. This year’s winning cities were selected by former mayors from a pool of over 150 applicants.

“Understanding the challenges and needs of our residents and supporting the overall quality of life in the City of Bridgeport is a priority for me. We have continued our commitment to the MIRA program and are excited about future partnerships and opportunities that our new Director Eric Christmas will be bridging for re-entering citizens,” said Mayor Ganim.

CEO and Executive Director of the Conference of Mayors, Tom Cochran said, “Our City Livability Awards Program gives us the chance to express our pride in cities’ mayoral leadership in making urban areas cleaner, safer, and more livable. We are grateful to Waste Management for its many years of support for the City Livability Awards Program, and for the opportunity to showcase the innovation and commitment of mayors and city governments across the country.”

This is the 39th year in which cities have competed for the award, which is sponsored by the Conference of Mayors and Waste Management, Inc., the nation’s largest environmental solutions provider.

Susan Moulton, Waste Management’s Senior Corporate Director of Public Sector Solutions, presented the City Livability awards during the annual luncheon in Boston, MA. “Through the City Livability Awards, Waste Management is immensely proud to honor US Mayors who are committed to strengthening our communities and enhancing the lives of their residents across the nation,” said Susan.

Outstanding Achievement Awards were given to five cities with populations of 100,000 or more: Austin (TX), Bridgeport (CT), Forth Worth (TX), Plano (TX), and Tallahassee (FL), and five cities with populations of less than 100,000 — Auburn (WA), Huntington (WV), Lima (OH), Niagara Falls (NY), and Sumter (SC).

(Press Release)