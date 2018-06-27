Bridgeport Seeks Input On 10 Year Master Plan

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Joe Ganim announced today that the City of Bridgeport will be seeking community input to create a new Master Plan of Conservation and Development that will guide City policy related to building and economic development over the next 10 years. The Master Plan will be created with extensive input from the community, identifying the most pressing issues of today and the next decade, and proposing policies to address those issues and achieve a communal vision of how Bridgeport should grow, evolve, and change over time.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Bridgeport residents to take ownership of the Master Plan for their own community,” said Mayor Joe Ganim. “The Master Plan will serve as the framework for growth and development for the next decade. We want to hear directly from individuals who live, work or play in Bridgeport because the policies derived from this document will impact them.”

A six-month effort will be dedicated to update the City’s current Master Plan of Conservation and Development created in 2008,Bridgeport 2020: A Vision for the Future. The updated document will strive to merge equity, environmental integrity and the health of the community with economic goals of growth and future development.

The City has contracted with the Hartford-based consulting firm Fitzgerald & Halliday, Inc. (FHI) to assist in updating the Master Plan, and to undertake a robust public outreach campaign.

Bridgeport City Planning Director Lynn Haig said, “FHI set itself apart in the City’s selection process by demonstrating an understanding of the importance of obtaining genuine input from community members and creating an inclusive plan that accounts for the diverse aspirations of all Bridgeport’s residents.”

FHI Principle and Vice President Ken Livingston said, “This is an exciting time for Bridgeport. At FHI we’ve been impressed by the City’s commitment to involving the public in shaping Bridgeport’s future, and look forward to assisting in its equitable, sustainable, and resilient development.”

Project tasks will include engaging the public in conversations on such topics as public health, community resiliency, economic development, and equitable growth; and developing clear, achievable priorities and action items based upon that community dialogue. A broad group of community representatives is advising the project team and supporting public outreach efforts. The City will host public meetings and appear at various community events throughout the duration of the planning process and encourages all to participate.

For more information about the Plan of Conservation and Development update, including participation opportunities and meeting schedules, visit www.PlanBridgeport.com.

