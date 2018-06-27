Bridgeport News: Road Paving To Begin!!

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim today announced that the City of Bridgeport will begin the process of milling Thursday, June 28th through Friday, July 6th to prepare roads for paving. The milling process will remove the current surface area of the road to level and smooth for pavement. Following the milling process throughout the city, roads will be paved during the week of July 16ththrough July 20th.

During this time, drivers are advised of the following:

o Adhere to “No Parking” signs that will be posted to roadways 24 hours prior to milling and paving. These areas will be enforced and towing will take place if a car is parked on a road that is planned to be milled or paved.

o Follow the detour signs that will be posted while milling and paving are taking place. Please plan accordingly and understand that it may take extra time to get to your destination.

o Drive carefully and look out for raised structures and manhole covers that may be exposed and raised during the milling process.

A second phase of milling and paving will take place in September 2018 For more information, visit the City of Bridgeport Public Facilities website at www.Bridgeportct.gov/PublicFacilities.

