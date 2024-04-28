Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Swatting Call Arrest Made

ByAlex

Apr 28, 2024

On March 17, 2024 at 8:31 AM, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received information from NYPD stating they received a call that a woman was being held at gun point at a home in Norwalk.
Norwalk Patrol Officers responded to the scene, established a perimeter, and began to contact the residents. Officers quickly determined the call to be a hoax.


The Detective Bureau assumed the investigation and determined the caller, Maurice Smith, an ex-boyfriend of the victim, initiated a swatting prank. As a result of their investigation, an arrest warrant was granted for Smith, who turned himself in to Norwalk Police Headquarters on April 25, 2024.
Swatting is a dangerous act that involves someone making a false report to emergency services to initiate a serious law enforcement response. 

By Alex

Related Post

Norwalk

Norwalk Police Plant Pinwheel Garden to Celebrate Child Abuse Prevention Month

Apr 20, 2024 Alex
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Arrest made in Sexual Assault Case

Apr 19, 2024 Alex
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Vape ShopSearch Warrant and Arrest

Apr 13, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: Pedestrians Hit

Apr 28, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Toy House Fire

Apr 28, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

BLUMENTHAL SPONSORS GREEN NEW DEAL FOR PUBLIC HOUSING ACT TO SIGNIFICANTLY UPGRADE PUBLIC HOUSING & CREATE NEW AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Apr 28, 2024 Alex
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Swatting Call Arrest Made

Apr 28, 2024 Alex