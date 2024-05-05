I-95 Northbound To Reopen

NORTHBOUND LANES OF I-95 IN NORWALK WILL REOPEN BY 8PM SATURDAY, SOUTHBOUND LANES WILL REMAIN CLOSED THROUGH SUNDAY FOR ADDITIONAL CLEANUP AND REPAVING

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto today provided the following updates regarding efforts to repair and reopen Interstate 95 in Norwalk as of 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2024:

Crews from the Connecticut Department of Transportation and contractors stayed at the site of the Fairfield Avenue Bridge throughout Friday night and continued working through the early hours of Saturday morning when additional equipment needed to remove the damaged bridge arrived.

Crews were able to complete demolition of the bridge by 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Following demolition, crews then began working to clean up all the debris and materials from the bridge off the highway. They also began making necessary repairs to the highway to ensure that it is safe for vehicular traffic.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is estimating that the northbound lanes of I-95 will reopen to vehicles by 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

All southbound lanes of the highway will remain closed to vehicles through the day on Sunday, May 5, because the pavement on this side of the highway was so damaged from the Thursday morning crash that those lanes need to be milled and repaved.

A live video feed showing the ongoing work can be accessed at https://share.earthcam.net/CTDOTNorwalkbridge.

Drivers are asked to remain patient and follow all posted signage. Commercial vehicles are asked to continue using alternate routes through Fairfield County until further notice.

The public can visit CTroads.org for the latest traffic alerts and roadway updates in Connecticut.