Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

LIVE VIDEO FEED OF BRIDGE DEMOLITION ON I-95 IN NORWALK

ByStephen Krauchick

May 4, 2024

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the Connecticut Department of Transportation has installed a webcam providing the public with a real-time, live video feed of the ongoing demolition of the Fairfield Avenue Bridge on I-95 in Norwalk.

The webcam can be accessed online, 24/7 at: https://share.earthcam.net/CTDOTNorwalkbridge

“There is significant interest in this ongoing emergency project, and this live video feed will help in our mission of keeping the public informed of the latest conditions on the highway,” Governor Lamont said. “We encourage everyone to view the video feed safely from home and do not attempt to travel to Norwalk to visit the scene up close. Let the crews do their jobs so the highway can get reopened as quickly as possible.”

Motorists are strongly urged to avoid driving on I-95 in

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Norwalk

Update on I-95 Tanker Accident. Sections of I-95 to remain closed until at least Monday.

May 3, 2024 Alex
Norwalk

Drug Arrests Made in Six Month Investigation

May 2, 2024 Alex
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Stabber Arrested

Apr 30, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Stratford

Stratford Library Offers “Reptile Nook” May 12

May 4, 2024 Alex
Norwalk

LIVE VIDEO FEED OF BRIDGE DEMOLITION ON I-95 IN NORWALK

May 4, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Rollover Accident

May 4, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport police seize an illegal stolen firearm while investigating a report of shots fired.

May 3, 2024 Alex