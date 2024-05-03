Update on I-95 Tanker Accident. Sections of I-95 to remain closed until at least Monday.

Thursday May 2nd, at approximately 5:30 AM, a dramatic event unfolded on Fairfield Avenue near Exit 15 on I-95. A tanker truck, carrying a substantial 8,500 gallons of gasoline, caught fire following a collision, resulting in a hazardous situation under the Fairfield Avenue overpass.

Fortunately, due to the swift action of our first responders, tragedy was averted. Reports confirm that a firefighter sustained a leg injury and was promptly transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment. However, there were no fatalities, underscoring the effectiveness of the emergency response team.

In light of this incident, it is anticipated that I-95 will remain closed until at least Monday. Emergency crews are mobilized for continuous operations to secure and remove the compromised overpass structure.

Governor Lamont, alongside Mayor Harry Rilling and officials from the Department of Transportation (DOT), Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), and other pertinent state agencies, convened at the Emergency Operations Center to provide updates on the situation unfolding on I-95 in Norwalk.

Motorists are advised of the redirection of all traffic off I-95 between exits 14 and 16. Alternative routes have been recommended, emphasizing the importance for trucks to utilize I-84 and I-684, as per regulations prohibiting their access on the Merritt Parkway or the Wilbur Cross Parkway. Local signage should be carefully followed, and GPS shortcuts are discouraged.

Given the heightened traffic activity in the area, it is crucial for motorists to refrain from stopping on train tracks for safety reasons. Wireless emergency alerts are activated to keep residents informed about the status of the I-95 closure, with ongoing updates promised as developments unfold.

Regarding the spilled gasoline, approximately 4,500 gallons were contained within the truck, mitigating potential environmental impact. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has confirmed no contamination of the Norwalk River, and environmentally safe green foam was utilized for fire suppression, avoiding the use of PFAs.

Acknowledgments are extended to the dedicated and courageous first responders who effectively managed the situation and ensured the safety of all involved. Gratitude is expressed to the Norwalk police, fire, and EMS teams, as well as the collaborative efforts of New Canaan, Westport, Stamford, and Rowayton Fire Departments, whose swift response played a pivotal role in containing the incident.