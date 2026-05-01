Norwalk Man Arrested After Narcotics Investigation

Suspect arrested after lengthy narcotics investigation

On April 30, 2026, members of the Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division served four active arrest warrants on Malcolm Williams following a motor vehicle stop. The warrants stemmed from a long-term investigation into Williams after complaints were received of narcotics sales occurring in the greater South Norwalk area. All four warrants charged Williams with possession of a controlled substance and the sale of a narcotic substance.

Arrested: Malcolm Williams, 47, of Norwalk, CT

Charges: Possession of Controlled Substance, Sale of Narcotic Substance, and Possession with Intent to Sell.

Bond: $600,000

Court: May 15, 2026

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