Norwalk

Norwalk Man Arrested After Narcotics Investigation

ByAlex

May 1, 2026

Suspect arrested after lengthy narcotics investigation

On April 30, 2026, members of the Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division served four active arrest warrants on Malcolm Williams following a motor vehicle stop. The warrants stemmed from a long-term investigation into Williams after complaints were received of narcotics sales occurring in the greater South Norwalk area. All four warrants charged Williams with possession of a controlled substance and the sale of a narcotic substance.

Arrested: Malcolm Williams, 47, of Norwalk, CT
Charges: Possession of Controlled Substance, Sale of Narcotic Substance, and Possession with Intent to Sell.
Bond: $600,000
Court: May 15, 2026

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411).

By Alex

Related Post

Norwalk

Norwalk Police Launch April Crackdown on Distracted Driving

Apr 1, 2026 Alex
Norwalk

House Fire

Mar 30, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk Detectives Arrest Suspect in Financial Crimes Investigation

Mar 21, 2026 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Shooting At Greene Homes

May 1, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk Man Arrested After Narcotics Investigation

May 1, 2026 Alex
State News

Lamont Announces Progress on I-91/I-691/Route 15 Interchange Project in Meriden

Apr 30, 2026 Alex
Fairfield

Kings Highway Crash

Apr 30, 2026 Stephen Krauchick