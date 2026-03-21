Norwalk

Norwalk Detectives Arrest Suspect in Financial Crimes Investigation

ByAlex

Mar 21, 2026 , , , , , , , , ,
Mugshot of Matthew Patterson related to a Norwalk financial crimes investigation.

In October 2025, the Norwalk Police Department Detective Bureau began a financial crimes investigation involving a company that was the victim of a business email compromise scam.

The scam caused changes in bank wiring instructions and the diversion of a large sum of money to a bank in Washington rather than to the contractor’s bank account.

Through a lengthy investigation, multiple search and seizure warrants, and working closely with the contractor and multiple banks, a suspect was identified as Matthew Patterson. The majority of the funds were frozen, seized, and returned.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Matthew Patterson. Patterson had multiple addresses around the country as well as an Oregon driver’s license. Patterson was ultimately located in upstate New York and extradited to Connecticut by Norwalk Detectives on March 17, 2026.

Arrested: Matthew Patterson, 37, of Hemiston, OR

Charges: Larceny in the first degree, computer crime in the first degree, and forgery in the second degree

Bond: $500,000

Court: April 2, 2026

By Alex

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