Norwalk

Norwalk Police Arrest Man on Family Violence Warrant

ByAlex

May 8, 2026 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Norwalk Police Serve Domestic Arrest Warrant

On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, Norwalk Police Officers arrested Diedrich Hohn, who was wanted on a family violence arrest warrant. Officers also served Search Warrants at Hohn’s residence and his two vehicles. This investigation began on April 25, 2026, after the victim reported ongoing harassment and threats from Hohn. A restraining order was in place prohibiting Hohn from contacting the victim in any manner.

During the execution of the Search Warrant at Hohn’s residence, officers located five glass vials containing unquantified amounts of liquid labeled Nandrolone Decanoate. Nandrolone Decanoate, also known as “Deca,” is an injectable anabolic-androgenic steroid classified as a Schedule III controlled substance. Officers also located 186 capsules labeled “Winny.” “Winny” is the nickname for Winstrol, a synthetic anabolic-androgenic steroid classified as a Schedule III controlled substance.

Arrested: Diedrich Hohn, 56, of Norwalk, CT
Charges: Violation of a restraining order by contact (4 counts), Electronic stalking emotional distress (3 counts), Harassment 2nd degree (3 counts), and Intimidation of a witness
On-Site Arrest Charges: Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts)
Bond: $60,000
Court: May 6, 2026

By Alex

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