Norwalk

Suspicious Person Complaint Leads To Assault Rifle Arrest

ByAlex

May 2, 2026

Suspicious Person leads to arrest with an assault rifle

On April 30, 2026, at 6:12 pm, patrol officers responded to 97 Richards Avenue for a suspicious person complaint. It was reported that an unknown male was sleeping in the rear stairwell of the building. Patrol officers made contact with the male, identified as Lance R. Jones, who initially provided a false name.

As officers investigated further, it was determined that he was in possession of an AR-15 assault rifle, which was inside his bookbag. Officers then located the rifle, which was loaded with a 60-round magazine. Jones did not possess a firearms permit.

Arrested: Lance R. Jones, 22, of Norwalk, CT
Charges: Possession of an Assault Weapon, Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, and Interfering With an Officer.
Bond: $100,000
Court: May 15, 2026

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411).

By Alex

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