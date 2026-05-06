Norwalk

Norwalk Police Arrest Electronic Stalking Suspect in Family Violence Investigation

ByAlex

May 6, 2026

Electronic Stalking Suspect Arrested

On May 1, 2026, Norwalk Detectives arrested Damien Ciborowski by warrant. Detectives also executed a search warrant at Ciborowski’s residence, seizing evidence related to an ongoing family violence investigation. Ciborowski is held on a $250,000 court-set bond and will be presented in court on May 4, 2026. This investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with any information should contact Detective Barron at 203-854-3031.

Arrested: Damien Ciborowski, 23, of Norwalk, CT
Charges: Electronic Stalking, Criminal Impersonation, Harassment 2nd, False Statement, Tampering with Physical Evidence/Interfering
Bond: $250,000
Court: May 4, 2026

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

By Alex

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