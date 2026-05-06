Norwalk Police Arrest Electronic Stalking Suspect in Family Violence Investigation

Electronic Stalking Suspect Arrested

On May 1, 2026, Norwalk Detectives arrested Damien Ciborowski by warrant. Detectives also executed a search warrant at Ciborowski’s residence, seizing evidence related to an ongoing family violence investigation. Ciborowski is held on a $250,000 court-set bond and will be presented in court on May 4, 2026. This investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with any information should contact Detective Barron at 203-854-3031.

Arrested: Damien Ciborowski, 23, of Norwalk, CT

Charges: Electronic Stalking, Criminal Impersonation, Harassment 2nd, False Statement, Tampering with Physical Evidence/Interfering

Bond: $250,000

Court: May 4, 2026

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)