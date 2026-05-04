UPDATE: At approximately 6:49pm, Bridgeport Police responded to the 600 block of Park Avenue to report of an assault with a weapon. Upon arrival, officers locate the victim and the suspect shortly thereafter. The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound and the suspect has been taken into custody.

Bridgeport Police are investigating a stabbing in the 650 block of Park Avenue. There are no details at this moment.

2025-05-04@6:49pm– #Bridgeport CT #BreakingNews #LocalNews