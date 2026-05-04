Bridgeport

Stabbing

ByStephen Krauchick

May 4, 2026

UPDATE: At approximately 6:49pm, Bridgeport Police responded to the 600 block of Park Avenue to report of an assault with a weapon. Upon arrival, officers locate the victim and the suspect shortly thereafter. The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound and the suspect has been taken into custody.

Bridgeport Police are investigating a stabbing in the 650 block of Park Avenue. There are no details at this moment.

2025-05-04@6:49pm– #Bridgeport CT #BreakingNews #LocalNews

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Shots Fired Reported

May 4, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Highway Crash!

May 4, 2026 Alex
Bridgeport

Success Ave Fire

May 4, 2026 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Shots Fired Reported

May 4, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Stabbing

May 4, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Highway Crash!

May 4, 2026 Alex
Bridgeport

Success Ave Fire

May 4, 2026 Stephen Krauchick