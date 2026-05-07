Bridgeport Police Arrest Man in 2025 Greene Homes Homicide

Bridgeport Police arrested a city man on Monday for a 2025 homicide in the Greene Homes. William Davis, 49, was charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree and Assault of an Elderly Person in the Second Degree in the death of Kevin McKinnon, 61, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, on September 10, 2025.

Mr. McKinnon was found dead inside an apartment he had been staying at in Building #2 in the Greene Homes on Friday night of September 12, 2025. Family and friends of Mr. McKinnon went to the apartment after they had not seen or heard from him in more than two days.

Detectives subsequently found Davis and another male assaulted Kevin McKinnon in the courtyard outside of Building #2 two days earlier on September 10. The attack was captured on video. Video also showed Mr. McKinnon never left the apartment after he went inside after the assault. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Mr. McKinnon’s death was caused by the altercation and ruled it a homicide.

William Davis turned himself in at Bridgeport Headquarters early Monday morning after the Homicide Unit secured a felony warrant for his arrest. He was scheduled to appear in court later in the day. Davis’s bond was $250,000.

Detectives are still looking to identify the second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detective Jeffrey Holtz at (203) 581-5293.

The arrest of William Davis was the result of a months-long investigation by the Bridgeport Police Homicide Unit with assistance from the Connecticut State Laboratory and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.