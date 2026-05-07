Bridgeport Compliance Checks Lead to Shutdown, Gambling Citation, and Code Violations

The Bridgeport Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Division, in collaboration with the State Liquor Control Division, Bridgeport Fire Marshals Office, Bridgeport Health Department, and the Bridgeport Building Department, successfully conducted a joint compliance check detail across the city, inspecting a total of six locations.

The following locations were inspected during the compliance detail:

Berto’s Sports Bar & Grill – 709 Beechwood Ave Mendez Wines and Liquor – 490 East Main St Infinity Restaurant and Sports Bar – 845 East Main St Deli Y Mas Chanell – 1193 East Main St Juncos and Sons – 616 William St Rey Azteca Lounge – 2288 Fairfield Ave

The following were cited by the joint operation:

Mendez Wines and Liquor

Located at 490 East Main Street, this establishment was shut down due to a lack of proper permits as identified by the Bridgeport Health Department.

Deli y Mas Chanell

Located at 1193 East Main Street, investigators discovered an illegal gambling operation within the establishment.

The owner Frank Feito, 52, of Trumbull, CT was issued a misdemeanor summons for C.G.S. 53-278b(a) Illegal Gambling.

During the operation, the gambling machines were seized as evidence in accordance with C.G.S. 53-278, and $3,424.00 in U.S. currency was recovered from these machines.

The cash proceeds are now subject to Asset Forfeiture proceedings.

Juncos and Sons

Located at 616 William Street, this establishment was found to be operating an unpermitted basement rooming house by the Fire Marshals Office and Building Department.

Per the Fire Marshal Office and the Building Department, the owner of the building was issued a violation notice.

Four tenants of the unpermitted dwelling units were relocated due to safety concerns and code violations.

The Bridgeport Police Department, along with its state and local partners, remains committed to the safety of all its residents and visitors of the City of Bridgeport. We take illegal activities seriously and will continue to work diligently to ensure compliance with all laws and regulations within our community.

Anyone with information regarding illegal establishments or suspicious activities is encouraged to contact the Bridgeport Police Narcotics Tip Line at 203-576-7903.