Lamont Releases Town-by-Town Breakdown of New State Funding for Schools and Municipalities

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES TOWN-BY-TOWN INCREASE IN STATE FUNDING INCLUDED IN THE FY 2027 STATE BUDGET

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released a document containing a town-by-town breakdown of the increase in state funding that every school district and municipality in Connecticut will receive from the fiscal year 2027 budget adjustment legislation that received overwhelming, bipartisan approval in the Connecticut General Assembly.

The increased support for school districts and municipalities is designed to close critical funding gaps in school budgets and town finances without forcing communities to raise property taxes. By targeting these dollars directly at the gaps straining local budgets and school systems, this state funding gives municipalities the breathing room they need to stabilize or even reduce mill rates, addressing affordability concerns raised by residents and community leaders.

“By closing funding gaps for our schools and municipalities, we can help communities avoid raising property taxes while keeping classrooms running and local services strong,” Governor Lamont said. “Affordability is a top priority for this administration, and this investment delivers real relief where people feel it most.”

The budget legislation was developed as a collaborative effort between the Lamont administration and legislative leaders. A majority of legislators in both the Democrat and Republican parties voted in favor of approving the bill. Governor Lamont is expected to sign the legislation into law soon.

Selected State Funding Increases for Schools and Municipalities in FY 2027:

Municipality Education Aid Town Aid Total Increase Bridgeport $15,015,199 $10,373,486 $25,388,685 East Hartford $6,938,531 $1,390,427 $8,328,958 Bristol $4,528,816 $991,338 $5,520,154 Danbury $2,952,103 $1,592,148 $4,544,251 Groton $1,001,602 $2,239,466 $3,241,068 Farmington $148,320 $1,669,896 $1,818,216 Enfield $1,192,946 $575,188 $1,768,134 Cheshire $849,486 $715,676 $1,565,162 Ansonia $939,494 $261,746 $1,201,240 East Haven $800,238 $342,732 $1,142,970 Fairfield $122,691 $818,108 $940,799 Griswold $735,679 $171,970 $907,649 Derby $439,618 $426,691 $866,309 East Lyme $243,060 $536,657 $779,717

The state says the funding is intended to help municipalities maintain services, support schools, and avoid significant increases in local property taxes.

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