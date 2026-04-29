Fairfield

Fairfield Police Launch School Zone Speed Safety Program Starting May 1

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Apr 29, 2026 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Fairfield Police Department Launching School Zone Speed Safety Program Beginning 5/1/2026

Fairfield, CT – The Fairfield Police Department, in partnership with Altumint, announced the launch of Fairfield’s School Zone Speed Safety Program at designated school zone locations throughout town.

The program will begin on 5/1/2026 with a warning period running through 5/31/2026. During this time, qualifying violations captured at posted locations will result in warning notices. Beginning 6/1/2026, citations will be issued for qualifying violations.

The School Zone Speed Safety Program was created to encourage safer driving speeds and help protect students, families, school staff, and all pedestrians traveling through school zones. The program will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at posted enforcement locations.

“Keeping our school zones safe and reducing the risk of serious crashes remains a top priority,” said Captain Hector Irizarry. “The warning period is intended to build awareness and give drivers time to adjust. Once citations begin, it reinforces a simple expectation that helps keep everyone safer, slow down and follow the posted speed limit.”

Speed study observations conducted over five days near several Fairfield school areas showed repeated speeding across multiple locations, including during times when families are traveling to and from school. The observations also documented higher end speeds that increase both crash risk and crash severity.

The Fairfield Police Department selected Altumint, a CRCOG prequalified vendor for automated traffic enforcement programs. This prequalification process helps Connecticut municipalities work with vetted vendors that meet established technical and program standards.

Program Timeline

  • Program begins: 5/1/2026
  • Warning period: 5/1/2026 through 5/31/2026
  • Citations begin: 6/1/2026

Enforcement Thresholds by School Location

  • Riverfield Elementary – Mill Plain Road
    Normal Speed Limit: 30 MPH
    Morning Reduced Speed: 20 MPH (8:30 AM – 9:30 AM)
    Afternoon Reduced Speed: 20 MPH (3:15 PM – 4:15 PM)
  • Dwight Elementary – Redding Road
    Normal Speed Limit: 25 MPH
    Morning Reduced Speed: 20 MPH (8:30 AM – 9:30 AM)
    Afternoon Reduced Speed: 20 MPH (3:15 PM – 4:15 PM)
  • Burr Elementary – Burr Street
    Normal Speed Limit: 25 MPH
    Morning Reduced Speed: 20 MPH (8:30 AM – 9:30 AM)
    Afternoon Reduced Speed: 20 MPH (3:15 PM – 4:15 PM)
  • Fairfield Warde High – Knapps Hwy & Melville Ave
    Normal Speed Limit: 25 MPH
    Morning Reduced Speed: 20 MPH (7:15 AM – 8:15 AM)
    Afternoon Reduced Speed: 20 MPH (2:00 PM – 3:00 PM)
  • Fairfield Ludlowe High – Unquowa Road
    Normal Speed Limit: 25 MPH
    Morning Reduced Speed: 20 MPH (7:15 AM – 8:15 AM)
    Afternoon Reduced Speed: 20 MPH (2:00 PM – 3:00 PM)
  • Notre Dame Prep – Jefferson Street
    Normal Speed Limit: 25 MPH
    Morning Reduced Speed: 20 MPH (7:30 AM – 8:30 AM)
    Afternoon Reduced Speed: 20 MPH (1:45 PM – 2:45 PM)

How to Pay and Learn More

  • Online payment portal: fairfield.onlinecitationpayment.com
  • FAQ page: fpdct.com/trafficcameras

About Altumint

Altumint partners with municipalities to deploy automated enforcement systems that deter unsafe driving, protect vulnerable road users, and support law enforcement. Altumint offers violator funded programs at no cost to taxpayers and is a CRCOG prequalified vendor with 20 years of experience. The company has contracted programs in 11 states and was the first speed camera vendor contracted in both Florida and Virginia.

The Fairfield Police Department remains committed to improving roadway safety through education, engineering, and fair enforcement. The School Zone Speed Safety Program is one part of Fairfield’s broader Vision Zero effort to reduce traffic related injuries and create safer streets for everyone.

#FairfieldCT #FairfieldPolice #SchoolZoneSafety #SpeedCameras #TrafficSafety #VisionZero #CTNews #LocalNews #PublicSafety #RoadSafety #SlowDown #SchoolSafety #CommunitySafety #TrafficEnforcement #CTTraffic #DriverSafety #PedestrianSafety #SafeStreets #FairfieldNews #BreakingNews

By n8n

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