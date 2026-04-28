Fairfield Hair House Opens in Downtown Fairfield with Ribbon Cutting Celebration

FAIRFIELD, CT — April 28, 2026 — A new salon focused on craftsmanship, comfort, and hair health officially opened in downtown Fairfield, as Fairfield Hair House celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday at 1040 Post Road.

Owned by June Chen and Marco DiVincenzo, Fairfield Hair House offers a full range of services for both men and women, including classic cuts, fades, color, and perms. The salon combines traditional barbering techniques with a modern, welcoming atmosphere designed to help clients relax while receiving high-quality care.

Chen, who brings nearly 20 years of experience in the salon industry, including time working in New York, said her approach is rooted in both skill and wellness. “I use all organic products,” Chen said. “It’s very safe because I care about people’s scalp. Whether someone has dandruff, itching, or hair loss, I know how to recommend the right products they can use here or even at home.”

Her decision to open her own salon came after years of working in larger shops. “When you join a salon with so many stylists, it’s hard to grow,” she said. “I wanted to create something where we can help ourselves and our clients in a better way.”

Chen partnered with DiVincenzo, a well-known local barber and former owner of the Fairfield Barbershop on Unquowa Road, which recently closed due to a housing redevelopment project. Together, the two bring decades of combined experience and a shared commitment to quality and customer care.

“Marco is my very good partner,” Chen said. “He’s been in Fairfield barbering for a long time, and we are a great team.”

Located next to Hampton Florist on Post Road, Fairfield Hair House emphasizes a personalized experience, using organic Oway products to deliver results while remaining environmentally conscious.

The ribbon-cutting event drew community members and supporters, who gathered outside the new storefront for a celebratory countdown before the official opening.

With its mix of classic technique, modern style, and a focus on scalp and hair health, Fairfield Hair House aims to become a go-to destination for clients looking for more than just a haircut.

Fairfield Hair House

1040 Post Road

Fairfield, CT

For more information, visit: https://fairfieldhairhouse.wixsite.com/fairfield-hair-house or stop in to meet the team and experience the new space.