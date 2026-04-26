Bridgeport Announces Free Park Stickers Ahead of 2026 Season

MAYOR GANIM AND THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC FACILITIES ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION AND ROLLOUT OF FREE PARK STICKERS AHEAD OF 2026 SEASON

BRIDGEPORT, CT – Mayor Joseph Ganim, in partnership with the Department of Public Facilities Parks and Recreation, is pleased to announce the rollout of free park stickers for Bridgeport residents, valid through May 2028. A special distribution day will take place on Sunday, April 26, 2026, ahead of the official opening of City parks for Memorial Day weekend.

On April 26, residents may obtain their free park stickers at the following locations from 8am to 4pm:

Seaside Park – West Beach

Seaside Park – Perry Memorial Arch

Additional Distribution Locations (Starting April 27)

Beginning Monday, April 27, 2026, residents may also obtain free park stickers at:

Parks & Recreation Department

7 Quarry Road, Trumbull, CT

Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

7 Quarry Road, Trumbull, CT Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM Parking Enforcement Office

255 John Street, Bridgeport, CT

Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM

Residents must present a current vehicle registration with a Bridgeport address to receive a free park sticker.

From Memorial Day through Labor Day, free park stickers will continue to be available seven (7) days a week at Seaside Park and Beardsley Park during regular operational hours.

Park Operations & Visitor Information

The Department of Public Facilities Parks & Recreation will utilize LED message boards at Seaside Park (Perry Memorial Arch and West Beach entrance) and Beardsley Park to provide real-time updates regarding park access, sticker requirements, and important visitor information.

2026 PARK STICKER INFORMATION

Annual Stickers:

Bridgeport Resident (Vehicle registered in Bridgeport): FREE (Valid for 2026–2027, expiring May 2028)

Connecticut Non-Resident: $230

Special Permit (CT Vehicle + Bridgeport Property Tax Proof): $20

Out-of-State Vehicle (with Bridgeport Property Tax Proof): $20

Note: Stickers are issued per vehicle and require valid registration.

Day Passes (Memorial Day – Labor Day)

Connecticut Residents:

Seaside Park: $50

Beardsley Park: $50

Out-of-State Residents:

Seaside Park: $100

Beardsley Park: $100

Where to Purchase Day Passes

Seaside Park (West Beach, Park Avenue, Bath House) & Beardsley Park Checkpoints Weekdays: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Credit Card Only) Weekends: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM (Credit Card Only)



Additional Information

Residents with out-of-town or out-of-state vehicles who pay Bridgeport property taxes must visit the Parks & Recreation Office with proof of a current tax bill. These permits are not issued at park checkpoints.

Senior Park Stickers:

Bridgeport residents age 65 and older are eligible for a free lifetime Senior Park Sticker with proof of age and Bridgeport vehicle registration. These must be obtained in person at the Parks & Recreation Office during regular business hours.

For more information, please visit: www.bridgeportct.gov/ParksandRec