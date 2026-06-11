Norwalk Police Seek Blue Subaru Forester in Serious Hit-And-Run

Help Needed to Identify Vehicle in Serious Hit-and-Run Accident

On Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at approximately 10:09 p.m., a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle near the intersection of Main Street and Plymouth Avenue. The victim, an adult male, sustained serious, life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

The operator of the vehicle fled the scene immediately after the collision and made no attempt to stop or check on the victim’s condition. The victim was left on the side of the road, bleeding.

Investigators have determined that the suspect vehicle is a blue Subaru Forester, model years 2009 to 2013. The vehicle was last observed traveling northbound on Main Avenue. The vehicle sustained front passenger-side damage, including damage to the front passenger-side headlight assembly, and is missing the passenger-side mirror. Investigators also believe the vehicle does not have tinted windows on any of its side or rear windows.

The Accident Reconstruction Team is actively investigating this incident and seeking the public’s help in locating the vehicle and identifying its operator.

Attached are still shots of the suspect vehicle, along with an image that investigators believe resembles the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this accident is urged to contact Officer Equi of the Accident Reconstruction Team at 203-854-3005 or by email at TEqui@norwalkct.gov.

All information received will be investigated.

Information can also be shared anonymously through one of the three methods below:

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)